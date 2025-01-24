'Weather dependent': DPW hopes to fill potholes next week

INDIANAPOLIS -- The frigid temperatures this month, mixed with a couple of warmer days, is the recipe for potholes and they're popping up on Indy-area roads.

“We just want to ask for your continued support and patience during this time,” Auboni Hart, a Spokesperson for DPW said.

Right now, the city says there are more than 34 hundred open pothole reports and those are just the ones that have been reported.

WATCH | Pesky Potholes Plague Indianapolis

“If you see a pothole report it to the MAC. We use that data to help us inform where we are going to go,” Hart added.

WRTV cameras saw a handful of potholes near 16th and Gladstone on Friday. With temperatures expected to warm up next week, INDY DPW says some help could be on the way.

“Weather dependent we’re hoping to get out there next week and fill as many potholes as we can. The forecast shows some warmer temperatures so hoping that we stay in these warmer temperatures don’t fluctuate below 32° and freeze thaw cycle, which creates more potholes,” Hart concluded.

To report a pothole or to see where they are on your route click HERE.