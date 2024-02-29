Welcome to the world: Indy hospitals welcome 2024 Leap Day babies

INDIANAPOLIS — Area hospitals have announced newborns who will celebrate their birthdays every four years.

As of 2 p.m. on Feb. 29, Ascension St. Vincent had welcomed 12 Leap Day babies across six Labor and Delivery hospitals across Indiana.

Hospital officials say they expect to welcome 22 babies today this Leap Day.

One of the babies welcomed into the world is Sloane Osburn, who was born at Ascension St. Vincent Fishers to Regan and Finn Osburn.

Ascension St. Vincent



Ascension St. Vincent OB/GYN Dr. Valerie Gathers delivered baby Sloane and says in 11 years of delivering babies, this is her first Leap Day delivery.

The hospital says it delivers an average of 8,000 babies a year, and Leap Day comes along just one day in 1,461 days.