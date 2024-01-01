Welcome to the world: Indy hospitals welcome the first babies of 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Area hospitals are celebrating the first births of 2024 at their locations.

At Community South Hospital, Ismael Casillas-Caldera was born at 1:22 a.m. This sweet baby boy weighed 7 lbs, 8 oz and is 20 inches long.

Mom and Dad, Dora Caldera and Adrian Casillas, are looking forward to taking their baby boy to their home on the south side.

Community Health Network

Dora says Ismael is here fifth baby and the largest baby she has delivered. They are both doing well.

At Franciscan Hospital Indianapolis, Florence June Miller was born at 2:33 a.m.

Florence, the daughter of Ella and Josh Miller of Columbus, Ind., weighed in at 5 lbs., 7 oz.

Franciscan Health

The parents of the first New Year’s Day baby born at Franciscan Health Indianapolis receive a gift basket containing a variety of items for the child.

Ascension St. Vincent welcome their first baby of the year at 12:01 a.m. at the St. Vincent Carmel Hospital location.

Baby Olivia Brown was 7 lbs, 9 oz.

Ascension St. Vincent

Parents Andrew and Brooke Brown are from Westfield say they are so glad she is here.

Eskenazi Helath welcomed their first baby at 4 a.m. at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

Odensley Orilus came into the world weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz. and measured 18.9”.