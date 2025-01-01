Welcome to the World: Local hospitals welcome Indy’s first babies of 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals in central Indiana are celebrating the first births of 2025 at their locations.

At Riley Hospital, Milo Heidinger was born at 2:08 a.m. He and his family are from Newburgh.

Riley Hospital

Milo has an older brother, Avett, and an older sister, Margot, who are very excited to meet him.

The hospital said six babies had been born by 11 a.m. with Milo being the first.

At Franciscan Hospital Indianapolis, Tegveer Singh was born at 9:06 a.m.

Franciscan Health



Tegveer, the son of Navdeep Kaur and Amandeep Singh, weighs 6 lbs., 11 ounces, and is 20 inches long.

The parents of the first New Year’s Day baby born at Franciscan Health Indianapolis receive a gift basket containing a variety of items for the child.

