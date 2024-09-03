'We're going in the right direction': West side neighborhood anticipates new bridge over White River

INDIANAPOLIS — The General Motors stamping plant site on the west bank of the White River is starting to reach its potential. A new corporate headquarters is rising from the dirt and a new bridge will soon connect it to downtown Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Department of Public Works A rendering for the future Henry Street Bridge over the White River in Indianapolis.

The Henry Street Bridge, which will begin construction this week, will carry the Indianapolis Cultural Trail into the city's west side. Residents of the nearby Valley neighborhood hope it will flourish with a more direct connection to downtown.

"People come here and they ask for directions, they're not here on purpose," said The Valley Neighborhood Association president Jay Napoleon. "When I say we're within a mile and a half of the circle, there's no way to go a mile and a half to the circle. This is a giant deal in connectivity, walking, and biking."

WATCH | City unveils final plans for Henry Street Bridge and archeological work for Greenlawn Cemetery

Taki Sawi closed his Fountain Square restaurant Santorini after moving to The Valley and transforming an old mill in the neighborhood into the Biltwell Event Center. He believes the new bridge is a sign that The Valley could become Indy's next up-and-coming neighborhood.

"I started my business in Fountain Square 26 years ago, and it's the same story," Sawi said. "26 years ago, Fountain Square was not like Fountain Square now. It's the same thing here. I feel like we're going in the right direction."

The Elanco Animal Health corporate headquarters is estimated to open on the GM stamping plant site next year. The Henry Street Bridge is estimated to open in 2026.