'We’re louder than hate': Brownsburg community rallies to support two Black teens after racist incident

BROWNSBURG — Hugs, handshakes and words of encouragement were plentiful at Rockstar Pizza Thursday afternoon.

Over a hundred people lined up outside the business to show their support for two teens and prove that racism has no place in their community.

“I know there’s always gonna be some hatred in the world, but you gotta keep moving," Dajuan Henson said.

The 16-year-old and his cousin, Demari A, were selling candy in front of a Bob Evans earlier this week.

The teens were raising money for New Christian Hope Missionary Baptist Church's anti-violence youth program.

“This keeps me busy. This keeps my mind focused on making money in a positive way," Henson said.

WRTV

But their fundraising efforts soured when a man started shouting racial slurs at them.

“As a father, that makes me wanna protect my son. As a man, it make you feel sad," father Eric Beasley said.

Rockstar Pizza stepped in to help and provide a space for the teens to sell their candy.

The line was out the door.

“Different conversations with people, and they’re telling me they support me. They’re here for me," Henson said.

Brownsburg resident CJ Wagoner was appalled when he heard about the incident.

“I think they’re ignorant. I think people have views that are not right with the world. And I think they need to wake up a little bit," Wagoner said.

He is encouraged to see the outpouring of love and support from his neighbors.

“It shows that we’re louder than hate. For sure. It shows that we’re louder than hate," Wagoner said.