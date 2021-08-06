Watch
West Lafayette Mayor apologizes for crude comments he made about unvaccinated residents

The Mayor of West Lafayette has apologized for the comments he made about unvaccinated residents.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Aug 06, 2021
WEST LAFAYETTE — The mayor of West Lafayette is under fire for doubling down on disparaging comments he made during a city council meeting.

Republican Mayor John Dennis used a crude term to describe unvaccinated people at a city council meeting on Monday.

Then at a press conference Wednesday, he said it again.

"I referenced them as unvaccinated a**holes, and unfortunately that sometimes is accurate. That's true," Mayor Dennis said.

Dennis says the comment was fueled by concerns about the increase in COVID-19 cases locally. Hospitals in Tippecanoe County are struggling with capacity.

Dennis says his intention was not to upset residents there, but that is not stopping some from calling for his resignation.

"I think at the very least he owes the public an apology. I think resignation is not out of the question," Sarah Johnson, a Tippecanoe County resident, said.

"To have the capacity to say that in public and, and not just immediately apologize just shows some hardness, some brittleness that I think is really disappointing," Candace Bright, a West Lafayette resident, said.

WRTV reached out to the mayor who says he does not blame anyone who was offended by his comment but went on to say:

"I have said some harsh and inappropriate words, and for that, I am deeply remorseful. l ensure the health of my family and my community by encouraging you to do your part. Get vaccinated, wear your mask and protect the people you love who cannot take the shot."

