West Nile Virus detected in Hamilton County resident

NOBLESVILLE — A Hamilton County resident has tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV), marking the second human case reported in Indiana this summer.

This mosquito-borne disease can affect humans, birds, and other animals. To protect patient privacy, officials said no further details about the case will be released.

“Most people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms or only mild flu-like symptoms which can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash,” says Dr. Charles Harris, Hamilton County’s Health Officer. “Some people will develop a more severe form of the disease affecting the nervous system, including inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, muscle paralysis, or even death.”

People older than 60 years old and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of severe West Nile virus disease. Individuals who suspect they may have contracted West Nile virus should consult their healthcare provider.

Since confirming its first WNV-positive mosquito sample in June, the Hamilton County Health Department has increased surveillance and conducted mosquito spraying to control the population.

"Warm, humid weather and recurring storms have created perfect conditions for mosquitoes this year," says Amy Ballman, Director of Environmental Health at the Health Department. "The season is longer and populations are growing faster - making this a year to be especially cautious."

To reduce the risk of WNV, residents are advised to:

Use insect repellent.

Wear protective clothing. Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Know when to expect mosquito bites. Mosquitoes responsible for WNV are active mostly between dusk and 1 a.m., and at dawn.

Furthermore, homeowners, landlords and property managers should take the following steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors:

Install screens on windows.

Keep doors in good repair.

Look for containers that could hold water such as trash, tires, buckets, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpot saucers, or trash containers.

Regularly service septic systems, keep grass mowed and shrubs trimmed, clean gutters regularly, and aerate ornamental pools.



To view the Indiana Mosquito-Borne Activity Dashboard and learn more, click here.

