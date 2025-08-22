West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Four mosquito groups found in Tippecanoe County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a press release sent to WRTV by the Tippecanoe County Health Department.

According to the release, the Tippecanoe County Health Department got a call from the Indiana Department of Health on Thursday to inform them that mosquito groups collected on August 14 had tested positive for the virus.

The Tippecanoe County Health Department says this is the first positive test reported in the county this year.

Health officials are urging residents to take extra precautions when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk during peak mosquito hours.

They encourage using insect repellent with DEET and to steer clear of free-standing water, which is known to be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

According to health officials, West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. A person bitten by a mosquito may start to show symptoms three to fifteen days after the bite. Most people infected will have mild or no symptoms. Those who suffer from more severe symptoms will experience high fever, headache, stiff neck, muscle weakness or paralysis and confusion.

You can find daily updates on West Nile Virus results on the Indiana Department of Health website.