West side bar El Chila denied liquor license renewal by state ATC

INDIANAPOLIS — A troubled west side bar was denied a renewal of its liquor license this week.

El Chila, located in the 6300 block of W. 34th Street, will close their doors no later than June 28 per an agreement with the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.

The bar has a troubled history with law enforcement. In November 2020 a man was shot by two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers after he failed to drop a gun he allegedly pointed at a crowd outside the bar.

In September 2021 an investigation into the bar resulted in charges against the bars owners.

The owners were also subject to tens of thousands worth of fines that will now be paid through an agreement with the board.