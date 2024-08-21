West Washington Street Bridge reopening delayed until next summer

INDIANAPOLIS — We have some bad news for west side drivers.

Washington Street remains closed between Tibbs Avenue and Holt Road, and it's going to stay that way a lot longer.

Construction on the West Washington bridge over Little Eagle Creek will not be done until next summer. It was supposed to be done next month.

Some business owners say the extension is hurting businesses on the street.

"In the last three months, I have only made two sales," said Frank Meza, who owns Halcon Motors.

Meza says since construction on the West Washington Bridge started, it has been a ghost town.

Businesses on Washington Street aren't the only ones feeling the hit from construction. People who use the street as part of their daily commute say it's adding time to their route.

"I've been late to work a couple of times so its affecting me a lot," said Nathan Harris.

Harris works at a school near the construction and says the detour is a hassle and often creates more traffic.

The City determined the internal structure of the bridge is in worse than it originally thought causing the extension.

WATCH | Haughville business owners say construction project is costing them money

Haughville business owners say construction project is costing them money

The new target for being open is next summer, but that timeline could be a little too late for business owners like Meza.

"The City didn't even think how this was going to affect us," said Meza. "They closed the road and now my family and I are scrambling."

DPW says it's currently coordinating with IndyGo due to the impact on the blue line. The bridge was originally scheduled to be done before the start of construction on the blue line, which will provide rapid transit along Washington Street.

According to IndyGo's website, construction on the blue line is supposed to start in the first quarter of the new year.