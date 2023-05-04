Westfield announces Sports Commission that hopes to boost sports tourism

WESTFIELD — Westfield is attempting to expand its reputation as a sports tourist destination.

The Hamilton County city is known for Grand Park and the Grand Park Events Center, where all kinds of sports tournaments and games are held.

Today, the city announced the newly created Westfield Sports Commission.

The group says their goal is to further promote Grand Park around the region and country, while also trying to develop even more sports business opportunities for Westfield.

“The new Sports Commission is a natural progression of Westfield’s leadership in the sports tourism industry built around Grand Park and the Grand Park Events Center,” Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said. “3.5 million people visited the campus in 2022. The newly formed commission further enriches our resident's quality of life while driving economic development through sports.”

The Westfield Sports Commission will operate independently of the city to promote Westfield as a destination for sports tourism and serve as the organizing body developing the business of sports.

It will also work to develop further the Grand Park Research and Development Hub for the city.