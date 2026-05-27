Westfield City Council approves veterans affairs advisory group

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WRTV) — Westfield is creating a new advisory council on veterans affairs to better support local veterans and military families.

The Westfield City Council approved the seven-member advisory group on Tuesday.

Officials say the council will help guide city policy, improve access to services, and strengthen communication with veteran organizations.

It will also support events like Memorial Day and Veterans Day, and identify gaps in resources for veterans.

This article was written using a script that was aired on WRTV.