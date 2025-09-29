Westfield High School lockdown lifted after shooting threat

WESTFIELD — Westfield High School is on lockdown Monday afternoon due to a potential threat.

According to Westfield Police, the school administration received an unverified threat of someone threatening to shoot people at the high school.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown while Westfield Police officers began searching and clearing the building.

Police say there have been no reports of shots fired and no injuries reported of any kind.

According to a message sent to parents and staff, there is a heavy police presence on campus as law enforcement works to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

"Dear Parents and Staff, Westfield High School is on lockdown due to a potential threat. Out of an abundance of caution, there is a heavy police presence on campus as law enforcement works to ensure the safety of all students and staff. All students are safe at this time. We ask that you avoid the area at this time to allow emergency personnel to respond effectively. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as soon as more information becomes available. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding." Westfield Schools

Ashley Grant, a parent, provided a photo showing students barricading a door in a math class during the lockdown.

Ashley Grant

Westfield Police say officers are on scene and actively working to ensure the safety of everyone in the building.

This is a developing story.