Westfield launches “All In for All Abilities” campaign to support special needs families

WESTFIELD — A new community initiative is taking root in Westfield, aiming to uplift and unite families navigating disabilities.

The Westfield Family Network (WFN) officially launched its “All In for All Abilities” campaign on Sunday at a vibrant event held at Freedom Trails Park.

The launch marked the beginning of what organizers call “a new era of collective care” for special needs families across the city.

“This is the start of something truly important,” said Mendi Cooley, team lead of WFN. “Our goal is to help people in the community who have a disability or care for someone with a disability to not feel alone.”

For Cooley, the mission is deeply personal. Standing beside her son, she added, “This is Ian Cooley, and he's my personal why.”

The All In for All Abilities campaign is designed to promote inclusion, foster understanding and build a support network for families.

The initiative is powered by strong local partnerships, including the Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities, the City of Westfield and the Westfield Washington School District.

It is also supported by the Indiana Governor’s Council for People with Disabilities.

City Councilman Victor McCarty, who attended Sunday’s event, praised the effort.

“We need an inclusive atmosphere when it comes to special needs and accessibility,” McCarty said. “Any effort to further that is wonderful for our community.”

For organizers like Cooley, it’s just the beginning.

“We want families to know they’re not alone,” she said. “There’s a network of others in their community who will be there for them."

Cooley says The Westfield Family Network will serve as the city’s central hub for resources, support, and advocacy for families navigating disabilities.

The network will offer:

