Westfield Mayor hospitalized for COVID-19

City of Westfield
Posted at 4:44 PM, Sep 29, 2023
WESTFIELD — The mayor of Westfield is currently being hospitalized for COVID-19, according to a statement from the mayor's office.

Mayor Andy Cook tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from vacation. He is in the hospital and receiving treatment for the virus with "complications," the office said.

The mayor was recommended to be transferred to the hospital for further treatment after evaluation from medical personnel but his office says he is expected to make a full recovery.

"Mayor Cook has been vaccinated and boosted. He has been in daily contact with his senior staff and will return to work when medically cleared," the office said.

Updates on the mayor's status will be provided as he continues to carry out the complete duties of the office.

