Westfield Police investigating "suspicious" death

WESTFIELD — Police officials in Westfield are conducting a death investigation that they are calling suspicious on Thursday.

According to a post on social media, Westfield Police responded to the 3900 block of Westfield Road to assist medics on the report of a person down inside a residence at around 7:24 p.m.

Responding officers found a man inside with apparent trauma. The man was later pronounced deceased on the scene by medics with the Westfield Fire Department.

Investigators are on scene investigating. They believe this is an isolated incident and have no reason to think there is any ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to reach out to Detective Sergeant Marlow at gmarlow@westfield.in.gov.