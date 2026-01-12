Westfield police searching for missing 18-year-old woman

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an 18-year-old woman last seen on January 5.

Nevaeh Schmidt was reported missing from her residence in the late morning hours of January 5, 2026. She was reported to be going to a friend's house in Indianapolis, but was not located there.

Information from the investigation suggests she left home of her own free will, police said.

Schmidt is described as a white female, 18 years old, with blue and pink hair and blue-green eyes. She is 5'1" and weighs 275 pounds. She has two smiley face tattoos on her left hand.

Anyone with information regarding Nevaeh Schmidt is asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3200.