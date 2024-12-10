Westfield teenager paralyzed in trampoline accident comes home from Denver hospital

WESTFIELD — The Westfield teenager who was paralyzed from the waist down in a trampoline accident this summer is coming home to Indiana this weekend.

Corban Phillips has been undergoing treatment for his injuries in Denver.

Every day, the 16-year-old works to get stronger.

"A lot of learning how to transfer from my chair to either a bed or a chair or the airplane seat to come home, and then rec therapy, learning how to ride a bike, a hand cycle, that's that's the majority of it," Phillips said.

In August, he lost all feeling from the waist down when he landed on his head in a trampoline accident.

He's been in Colorado to receive therapy since September.

"Craig [the hospital] has been great, helping me learn to see that there's life after a spinal cord injury," Phillips said.

His mother, April Phillips, said at first, the prognosis looked grim, but they have been holding onto hope.

"We're still working on from the waist down mobility, but he does have his arms and he's got some hand function, but overall, we're seeing great improvement with him," April Phillips said.

Both his family and the Westfield community continue to raise awareness about his injuries.

"I can't thank everybody enough for supporting me. It's been great knowing that there are even people that I don't know supporting me, and it's an overwhelming love," Phillips said.

After three months, Phillips will be back in Westfield on Saturday.

"What do you look forward to the most when you come home," WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson asked.

"Definitely seeing everybody for sure, being back in my community and seeing family, my dog and just everybody," he said.

As excited as he is to come back, he hopes no one treats him as if he needs help.

"I've noticed that it doesn't feel good or feel right because then it ruins the confidence of being independent," Phillips said. "So, an example, if I'm at the grocery store trying to grab something, just asking before [grabbing it for me.]"

"When people see other people out and about who may be in a wheelchair, we think they may need help. They may actually not need help. They might want to grab that item off the shelf at the store, just be aware," his mother said.

Phillips also encourages others to keep going.

"Definitely don't give up on what you want to do, because I feel like at the end of the day, you just gotta have faith. And it's really a mindset game. You can't just let yourself down. Just gotta keep going," Phillips said.

April Phillips said they are searching for a handicapped-accessible home.

"The bills are astronomical. There's still a need for a vehicle. So still, lots of expenses, but we are so grateful for the GoFundMe that people have donated to over the course of the last few months," April Phillips said. "Thank you guys. We really appreciate it."