Westfield whiskey seller to make way for indoor golf and entertainment venue

WESTFIELD — A Hamilton County whiskey distillery and restaurant will be selling its hospitality and real estate assets to an indoor golf and social entertainment club, said a news release issued Tuesday morning.

Westfield-based West Fork Whiskey Co. announced the deal with Fishers-based Stick & Hack.

Stick & Hack said in its own news release that it will move into the West Fork Whiskey location near Grand Park Sports Campus. The sale was expected to close within 45 to 60 days.

Stick & Hack already has sites in Fishers and Broad Ripple with golf simulators. The virtual golf startup began in 2019.

The release said the Westfield Stick & Hack site will have two restaurants; three full-service bars with a craft cocktail, beer, and wine program; and an entertainment lineup featuring putt-putt, golf simulators, racing simulators, darts, ping pong, shuffleboard, and bocce. "Plans for an outdoor beer garden and expanded outdoor activities on the property are already in development, with the vision of creating a true indoor-outdoor destination that serves the community year-round," the release said.

West Fork Whiskey says its products, including the Old Hamer and Hugh Hamer lines, will continue to be available at wholesale and retail sites and at bars and restaurants across Indiana. The Westfield location will remain open during the transition so customers can get a final change to experience the venue. The company will also continue operating West Fork Social House in Indianapolis' Fountain Square neighborhood.

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