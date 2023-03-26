Westfield woman hosts neighborhood Easter Egg hunt to give back to community

WESTFIELD — The annual Harmony Park Easter Egg in Westfield was held on March 26. The hunt is for neighborhood residents and the grandchildren of residents.

It has grown from a small residential hunt to a neighborhood event with 3,200 Easter eggs, games, crafts, face painting and even a photo op with the Easter Bunny.

Diane Cassidy

Diane Cassidy has been organizing and funding the Easter Egg hunt for the last five years.

Cassidy is a Realtor who has a passion for giving back to the community. She has started more traditions than just the egg hunt.

In 2021 and 2022, she delivered eggs to the kid's homes dressed as the Easter Bunny to abide by social distancing standards. She also dresses as an elf to deliver gifts to her clients every year.

“I’ve been known as the Realtor who gives back,” Cassidy said. “I am humbled by the business I’ve created, but more importantly that I am living by the guidelines of life instilled in me from my father.”

Cassidy says that her father was always striving to pay it forward and give back when the opportunity arises. He taught her good work ethic and the importance of community.

Diane Cassidy

“He was the guy who paid for caps and gowns for kids who couldn’t afford to walk at graduation. Every year he’d ask the principal to send a list and he paid for those kids. He baked plates of cookies for a senior center every year.”

Cassidy says that the Easter Egg event and everything she does as a Realtor is to make her father proud and to carry on his legacy.

