Westminster gifts holiday baskets to over 300 east side families

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas came a few weeks early for over 300 families on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Westminster Neighborhood Services gave gift baskets to east side families in need on Saturday afternoon.

The baskets included the following:



Two reusable bags filled with groceries

One reusable bag filled with hygiene products

Hats, socks, gloves and underwear for each person in the household

Two toys per child in the household

“This is the best day of the year. You feel like Santa Claus,” Chrissy Petersen, the organization’s executive director, said. “We have 770 kids that will get a Christmas because of this program. Our neighbors are so thankful.”

About 95 volunteers came together Friday to assemble the gifts. Petersen says the event was made possible thanks to over 200 helping hands between shopping, donating and assembling.

“We’re really here to love on our neighbors and love them well,” Petersen said.

