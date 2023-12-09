Watch Now
Westminster gifts holiday baskets to over 300 east side families

WRTV
Posted at 5:08 PM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 17:10:32-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas came a few weeks early for over 300 families on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Westminster Neighborhood Services gave gift baskets to east side families in need on Saturday afternoon.

The baskets included the following:

  • Two reusable bags filled with groceries
  • One reusable bag filled with hygiene products
  • Hats, socks, gloves and underwear for each person in the household
  • Two toys per child in the household

“This is the best day of the year. You feel like Santa Claus,” Chrissy Petersen, the organization’s executive director, said. “We have 770 kids that will get a Christmas because of this program. Our neighbors are so thankful.”

About 95 volunteers came together Friday to assemble the gifts. Petersen says the event was made possible thanks to over 200 helping hands between shopping, donating and assembling.

“We’re really here to love on our neighbors and love them well,” Petersen said.

For more information on Westminster Neighborhood Services, click here.

