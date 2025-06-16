Westside Indy businesses face wave of construction disruptions with more to come

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction headaches are nothing new for the westside of Indianapolis, but for many residents and business owners, the impact is building.

The latest development: a planned six-month closure of westbound Washington Street between North White River Parkway and Belmont Avenue, part of the IndyGo Blue Line project, has been delayed until late June.

It's on top of the closure of the West Washington Street Bridge and White River State Park expansion roadwork.

“It hurts and it's hurting business,” said John Titus, service manager at Joe’s Auto Sales. “All the businesses through here are struggling, and this on top of it won't help."

Titus said the construction projects, including a nearby bridge replacement, have severely limited customer access and visibility for businesses like his.

“It seems like an awful lot all at one time and in the same area,” he said. “Almost makes you feel like they’re trying to shut everybody down through here.”

Titus isn’t alone in his frustration. Just down the street, Mary Ramsey, a lifelong westside resident and customer at several local shops, echoed the same concerns.

"When you have to go 18 blocks out of your way just to get back to Washington street from here, you wonder if all of this is worth it," said Mary Ramsey.

Business owners like Titus are doing everything they can to keep people coming.

“Social media’s been a big help,” he said. “We just try anything, cookouts, posts, deals, whatever gets people in the door.”

The IndyGo Blue Line, slated to open in 2028, is a 24-mile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line that will eventually connect Indianapolis International Airport to Cumberland, running straight through the city via Washington Street and I-70.

The upcoming six-month closure will allow for major storm sewer work and infrastructure upgrades along the corridor.

Eastbound traffic will remain open, but westbound traffic and several bus stops will be detoured. IndyGo’s Route 8 will shift accordingly, with temporary stops added near North White River Parkway and Belmont Avenue.

The intersection of Washington and Harding will also close for two months during the project, with traffic rerouted via Oliver, Kentucky, West, and I-70, depending on direction.

IndyGo has launched tools like a community toolkit, a construction liaison, and weekly virtual office hours.

For now, businesses like Joe’s Auto Sales are adapting in real time.

“We haven’t had to lay anyone off yet, thank God,” said Titus. “But it’s rough and we’re hanging on.”