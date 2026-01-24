What are those lines? Brownsburg now has brine trucks pre-treating roads this winter

BROWNSBURG — The Brownsburg Street Department is preparing for this weekend's winter weather with a new road treatment strategy, deploying brine-equipped trucks for the first time this season.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Brownsburg now has brine trucks pre-treating roads this winter

Those white streaks visible on roads aren't leftover salt — they're brine, a mixture of salt and water that acts like a non-stick coating for pavement. The town added two new trucks equipped with brine tanks in 2025, and this winter marks their inaugural season of use.

WRTV

"We already have quite a bit of salt on our main roads, so we're putting that brine down on some of our secondary roads," said Aaron Love, Street Superintendent for the Town of Brownsburg.

The pre-treatment method has shown promising results in its early applications this winter season.

WRTV

"We've had good success with it a couple of times this year and we're hoping that it really brings a larger time frame for us to be able to take care of everything," Love said. "It's a pre-treatment, we're hoping that the brine being down and applied to the surface already as the weather comes in and hits it starts to diminish the weather as it comes in."

While road crews prepare their equipment, Indiana State Police are reminding drivers that speed remains the primary factor in winter weather crashes.

WRTV

"Don't be in a hurry. Understand that car in front of you might not be driving as fast as you want to go. They're driving as fast as they want to go, and they have just as much right to do that as you do. So be patient with them," said Sgt. John Perrine with ISP.

Perrine noted that most winter weather crashes occur when drivers are changing speed, either slowing down or speeding up.

WRTV

"That's when you lose control of your vehicle. So you have to be extra cautious on that, and try to keep your vehicle pointed straight is the key. But when you're changing lanes, watch for that slush in between the sides," Perrine said.

From first responders to street crews, everyone is preparing for the approaching storm.

"We're ready for it as much as we possibly can be," Love said.

WRTV

The Brownsburg Street Department asks drivers to remain patient with road crews who will be working to clear roads as quickly and safely as possible. Officials recommend staying home if travel isn't necessary.