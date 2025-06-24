WHAT IT TAKES: How AES Indiana lineworkers train for storms and extreme heat

INDIANAPOLIS — With summer storms and extreme heat hitting Central Indiana, AES Indiana line workers are training hard to keep the power on.

This week, WRTV visited the Arlington Training Center, where crews practice responding to dangerous conditions like live wires, strong winds and heavy rain.

“This is where all of our line workers train,” said Mallory Duncan, Communications Director for AES Indiana. “Their jobs are difficult and dangerous because it's in all conditions."

When severe weather causes outages, the first step is to assess the damage. Crews may arrive and leave without immediate repairs. That’s because they’re evaluating what equipment and personnel are needed before they return to fix the problem safely.

“Every outage is different,” Duncan said. “A tree might be on a line, or a pole may have snapped."

This past weekend, workers dealt with strong wind gusts.

Whether it’s summer heat or winter ice, crews are trained to respond in all conditions.

During extreme heat, AES Indiana shifts to what it calls conservative operations. That means pausing non-essential maintenance to make sure as much energy as possible stays on the grid. The company also encourages customers to use energy wisely during peak demand.

Tips for conserving energy include:

