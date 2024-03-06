What to do if you're having problems with IHA Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers following breach

INDIANAPOLIS — Some Indianapolis Housing Agency residents continue to have issues with it's Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program.

In January, a data breach caused a system outage which limited access to information needed to process February Housing Assistance Payments for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.

The agency said, "According to our third-party cybertechnology investigators, it appears that the outage was caused by an outside individual/entity attempting to access data from IHA’s system. The investigators are in the process of determining what, if any, data was affected and will make all appropriate notifications.the system was hacked. This impacts the ability to issue voucher payments which also impacts new move-ins or move-outs.

New move-ins for February will still be processed, but payment for these new move-ins will not be issued until the system is restored.

IHA is working with outside assistance to restore the system as soon as possible. Adjustments will be made at that time to account for new move-ins, move-outs, abatements, and interim household changes."

Participants have complained that they haven't received anymore information from the agency and cannot move out.

"I am not getting any information from IHA at all regarding my voucher to move and I need it to move! It's stressed me out. They are taking their time, when this is time sensitive," said Lori Walter.

Walter said she's trying to move out of her current apartment due to safety concerns.

WRTV reached out to IHA and the city to find out what residents need to do if they are having trouble.

The Indianapolis Housing Agency said it still has the ability to process requests to move from Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher holders. Program participants should submit that request one of the following ways:



Email web-HCVClients@indyhousing.org

Call the Customer Service Center at (317) 985-4406, (317) 998-5376, (317) 998-5386, or (317) 668-8427

Deposit in the secure Dropbox outside of IHA’s main office located at 1919 N. Meridian St.

Deliver in person at the front desk of IHA’s main office located at 1919 N. Meridian St.

The agency said IHA program staff has received instruction and direction to process these requests.

In a statement the Indianapolis Housing Agency said:

"IHA continues to work on addressing the processing of 1099s. We have made progress in this matter and continue to work diligently with outside assistance to minimize further disruption. We are aware of the challenges this may be causing for households, landlords, and vendors, and we appreciate everyone's patience."

Questions about 1099s should be sent to landlord@indyhousing.org.​