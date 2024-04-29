What we know about $44M Hoosier Lottery winner

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier is winning big and staying off the radar.

On Monday, $44 million was awarded to the winner of the Hoosier Lottery's second largest jackpot. That winner chose to remain anonymous.

Here's what we do know:

Their winning ticket was purchased at Sunoco in the 5200 block of 10th Street in Speedway on December 6.

He took the one-time lump sum payment. He's a west side resident in his 50's and has worked in warehouse logistics and transportation throughout his career. He's been playing the lottery since he was about 18.

And lastly, the number 44 is his favorite number.

​"When the lottery was up to 44 million dollars, he decided to buy 44 dollars worth of tickets — of the 22 tickets , he did 8 quick picks — but he didn't know that until the next day," said a representative.

Now that he's a multi-millionaire, the winner plans to take early retirement and eventually start his own business.

For now, he's going to take 6 to 12 months for rest and travel. He also wants to attend out of town Indycar and NASCAR races.