What you need to know about Sunday's Downtown Indianapolis fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS — July 4th fireworks are a downtown Indianapolis tradition, but there are some important changes to 2021's show.

This year's fireworks are being launched from atop the 500 North Meridian office building. Due to residential growth in the area, Regions Tower is no longer the launch site because of necessary safety perimeters.

IMPD says to see the fireworks you will need to be located north of Monument Circle.

Indianapolis 4th of July Fireworks have moved to 500 N. Meridian Street. To see the fireworks you will need to be located north of Monument Circle. See the map below for road closures. #Traffic #Fireworks #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/ZUSASwfJjr — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 2, 2021

The 21 minute show begins at 10 p.m. and will be synced to popular patriotic and themed music aired on radio stations 93.1 WIBC, B105.7 and 97.1 Hank FM.