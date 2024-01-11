What you need to know ahead of upcoming severe winter weather in Central Indiana

BARGERSVILLE — As Central Indiana prepares for temperatures close to zero next week, one of the biggest things officials recommend is being prepared and proactive.

Don’t get caught off guard.

Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police says now, not later, is the time to prep your vehicle ahead of incoming severe winter weather.

“Blankets, extra clothes, extra coats, water, snacks, things like that that could help you in an emergency if you’re stranded," Sgt. Perrine said.

If you’re stranded on the side of the road, call 911.

Sgt. Perrine says law enforcement will work as quickly as possible to get help your way.

He says one of the ways you can avoid putting yourself in an emergency situation is by slowing down.

“Being in a hurry is no good for anybody. When it snows, the snow on the road is never at fault for the crash. If you find yourself in the ditch it’s not the snows fault, it’s your driving," Perrine said.

And when arrive home safely and head inside your house, Deputy Fire Chief Mike Pruitt with Bargersville FD recommends stocking up on food, medications, water and flashlights, instead of candles.

And he says don’t forget to bundle up.

“Make sure your face is protected and your head protected. That’s where we’re gonna lose most of our heat," Pruitt said.

If you’re going to be out driving in these severe winter weather conditions next week, remember, Ice and Snow, Take it Slow.