WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Major detour coming to Washington Street for Blue Line construction

INDIANAPOLIS — A major traffic disruption is headed to the Westside as construction ramps up for the IndyGo Blue Line project.

Starting on or after this Thursday, the westbound lanes of Washington Street will be completely closed between North White River Parkway and Belmont Avenue, as crews begin work on critical sewer trunk lines.

Construction is already underway for the Blue Line, but this new phase marks a significant expansion that will shut down a heavily used stretch of Washington Street. While eastbound traffic will remain open, westbound motorists will be rerouted via North White River Parkway, Michigan Street and Holt Road.

Construction in the area has sparked frustration from nearby residents and business owners, many of whom say the disruptions are taking a real toll on business and traffic.

For Frank Meza, owner of Halcon Motors, the impact has already been devastating. The Blue Line construction is just the latest in a series of road closures, including the ongoing West Washington Street bridge closure, that are choking off access to his business.

“I almost cried," said Meza. "This is really bad not just for me, but for everybody trying to get around."

Mary Ramsey, a lifelong Westsider, joked that she’s planning to stay off the roads entirely.

“It’s already hard enough to get in and out of our side streets with just regular traffic,” she said. “We’ve had the bridge down at Rockville or Lynhurst and Washington closed for two years.”

The Blue Line promises long-term transit improvements across Indianapolis, but for now, the construction is testing the patience of many on the Westside.

As always, residents are encouraged to support local businesses through the disruption, and business owners like Frank Meza are hoping customers don’t forget them.

IndyGo has launched tools like a community toolkit, a construction liaison, and weekly virtual office hours.