What's open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year?

INDIANAPOLIS — Need to run a last-minute errand on Christmas or Christmas Eve? We've all been there, whether it's the last piece of a gift or an ingredient for a holiday meal.

This year, Christmas Eve is on Tuesday, December 24, and Christmas Day is on Wednesday, December 25. Many stores have modified hours or may be closed altogether. Before heading out, check the times of local businesses.

Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2024.

Grocery Stores

Kroger: Most stores and fuel centers will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Pharmacies will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Stores will remain closed on Christmas Day.

Whole Foods: Stores will be open with modified hours on Christmas Eve (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and closed on Christmas Day.

Trader Joes: Stores will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Aldi: Aldi will have modified hours on Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.

Retail

Simon Malls: Simon Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They will be closed Christmas Day.

Walmart: Walmart will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.

Target: Most Targets will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Lowes: Lowes will have modified hours on Christmas Eve and be closed Christmas Day.

Home Depot: Home Depot says to check with your local store, but locations will generally close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day.

Macy's: Department store Macy’s will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and close on Christmas Day.

Kohls: Kohl’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and close on Christmas.

Pharmacies

CVS: CVS Pharmacy will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas, but may have reduced hours. CVS said to check with your local store before visiting.

Walgreens: Walgreens will be open on Christmas Eve and all its 24-hour pharmacies will remain open for 24 hours. On Christmas Day, Walgreens will operate during its usual hours, but most of the pharmacies will be closed except for the 24-hour locations.

Postal Services

USPS: The United States Postal Service will not be operating on Christmas Day.

Fedex: On Christmas Eve, FedEx Express and FedEx Office will operate on modified hours, but FedEx Ground and Custom Critical will be open as normal. On Christmas Day, every FedEx service except Custom Critical will be unavailable.

UPS: UPS will operate as usual on Christmas Eve. Limited UPS store locations will be open on Christmas Day, and only the UPS Express Critical service will be available.

Financial centers

Most banks follow the Federal Reserve banking holidays, so most teller services will be closed Christmas Day, however you can use mobile banking services and ATMs.

Bank of America will be closed on Christmas Day. Wells Fargo will close at noon local time on Christmas Eve and will be closed all day December 25.

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will not be trading on Christmas Day.