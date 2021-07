INDIANAPOLIS — A candle company by women, for women is giving back to the community while helping people get back on their feet after experiencing homelessness and other struggles.

Restored Creations has provided job skills training for women at Wheeler Mission since 2015. The women make, sell and promote Restored Creations' products, including candles, wax melts and mini melts.

WRTV's Nikki DeMentri shows us how it's impacted the life of one participant.