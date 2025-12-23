WHERE TO GET ASSISTANCE: Energy bills rise over holidays as Indianapolis families seek help

INDIANAPOLIS — As colder temperatures settle across central Indiana, many Indianapolis families are seeing their energy bills climb, and some are worried about how they’ll keep up.

The increase comes as winter weather pushes energy use higher, driving up monthly costs. City leaders offer advice on what residents can do to reduce usage, though it may not be enough for everyone.

“There are some smaller and simple changes that people can make,” said Mads Gullion with the Indianapolis Office of Sustainability. “Opening your curtains during the day to warm your house, then closing them at night to retain that heat.”

Gullion added that sealing drafts and insulating windows can also help. For AES Indiana customers, free in-home or virtual energy assessments are available to identify ways to save energy.

Still, for families struggling to pay their bills, emergency assistance options are available especially as demand increases during the coldest months.

“As we head into these colder winter months we’re asking people to start preparing,” said Mallory Swank with AES Indiana. “There are a number of ways our customers can get assistance on their energy bill.”

Those options include the federally funded Energy Assistance Program (EAP), United Way’s Winter Assistance Fund, and AES Indiana’s Power of Change program. Power of Change provides a one-time payment to customers who can show proof they’ve applied for EAP, even if they don’t ultimately qualify.

Families enrolled in EAP are also protected under Indiana’s winter moratorium, which prevents utility shutoffs through March.

For immediate help, residents can also contact their township trustee offices, which may offer emergency utility assistance.

“Any community resource like this has the power to change lives,” Swank said.

Residents can find more information about energy-saving tips and assistance programs through AES Indiana, the City of Indianapolis, or their local township trustee.