Where to spread a blanket and watch the skies light up this Fourth of July in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- From Monument Circle to county fairgrounds, central Indiana is loading the sky with sparkles this week, as towns big and small roll out fireworks, food trucks, and front-row lawn spots.

Whether you’re chasing the biggest boom or a kid-friendly glow, here’s where to point your blanket and look up on July 4th, while of course, enjoying delicious foods, exploring vendors, and participating in fun activities the whole family can enjoy.

Lawrence



Fourth of July fest from 10 a.m. - 10:30 p.m., located at Community Park.

Beech Grove



Beech Grove Promoters Club will present 'All American Day in the Park' on July 3, starting at 5:30 p.m. with food and music. Fireworks show starts at approximately 10 p.m.

Downtown Indy



At 10:15 p.m., fireworks will be launched from atop the 500 North Meridian office building, and the 20-minute show will be synced to popular patriotic and themed music aired on local radio stations.

Carmel



CarmelFest, located at Civic Square and Carter Green, will kick its event off early on July 3 from noon to 10 p.m. and run through the night of the 4th.

Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

Conner Prairie



Pack a picnic and make your way to Conner Prairie, where the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will perform a patriotic tribute honoring our nation's founding. Celebrations start on July 2.

Marion County Fairgrounds



The Marion County Fair will have its annual fireworks show on July 3 to commemorate its opening night. Community members can enjoy the fair on the 4th, with a fireworks show at night.

Brownsburg



The Brownsburg Lions Club will host their 4th of July Extravaganza at Arbuckle Acres Park from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting Monday.

A parade will take place on the 4th starting at 10 a.m.

Fireworks show starts at 10 p.m. with live music, food vendors, and yard games starting at 7:30 p.m.

Pittsboro



The Pittsboro Fourth of July parade kicks off at 2 p.m. on Main Street with craft vendors, displays, and food trucks that will be open during the course of the day.

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Lebanon



Fireworks will launch from the Lebanon Middle School and will be coordinated to patriotic music played by Radio Mom.

Zionsville



The event takes place at Zionsville Lions Club and begins at 5 p.m. with a DJ, bounce houses, and festival food. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Avon

