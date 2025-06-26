Where to Watch Fireworks in Central Indiana: July 4th, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're in Central Indiana, you're in for a treat this July 4th!

Communities across the region are ready to celebrate Independence Day with spectacular fireworks displays. Here’s a handy list of some of the places to catch the fireworks shows on and around July 4, 2025.

Bartholomew County

CERA Sports Park & Campground Celebration July 4, CERA Sports Park & Campground, Evening Enjoy live music, food vendors, games like cornhole, and activities for kids, culminating in a grand fireworks display at 10 p.m. Celebrate Independence Day with family fun and community spirit!

Boone County

Noblesville's July 4th Parade & Fireworks Festival July 4, Noblesville, 4 - 10 p.m. This traditional celebration kicks off with a parade at 4 p.m., followed by a festival and beautiful fireworks display at 10 p.m.



Zionsville Fourth of July Celebration July 4, Zionsville, 5 - 10 p.m. Enjoy a festive atmosphere at Zionsville Lions Park with food, fun, and fireworks kicking off at 10 p.m.

Hamilton County

Star-Spangled Symphony July 3-5, Conner Prairie, 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of patriotic music performed by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, concluding with a breathtaking fireworks finale.

Lights Over Morse Lake July 3-6, Cicero, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Experience lakefront fireworks along with carnival activities, live music, and a kick-off parade on July 4th at 11 a.m.



CarmelFest July 3-4, Carmel, 1 - 10 p.m. This two-day celebration includes music, food, and fun, culminating in a fantastic fireworks show on July 4th at 9:45 p.m.



Westfield Rocks the 4th July 4, Westfield, 4 - 10 p.m. Join in a day of food, entertainment, and kids’ activities at Grand Park, wrapping up with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.



Fishers Fireworks Shows July 4, 10 p.m. Catch the fireworks from multiple locations, including Nickel Plate District and Geist Reservoir. Nickel Plate will feature a concert starting at 8 p.m. before the show.

Hendricks County

Avon Night at the Park July 3, Avon Town Hall Park, 6 - 10 p.m. Celebrate with an evening filled with food trucks, a petting zoo (complete with pony rides!), and live music leading up to a fireworks display at 10 p.m.



Brownsburg Extravaganza July 4, Brownsburg, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Kick off the day with the Brownsburg Lions Club Parade, followed by food trucks, local music performances, and yard games. The celebration will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display at Lincolnwood Park at 10 p.m.

Johnson County

Franklin Firecracker Festival July 3, Franklin Amphitheater, 5:30 - 10:10 p.m. Enjoy a festive evening featuring live music from the Franklin Community Band and Blue River Band, food vendors, a beer garden, and a fireworks show at 10:10 p.m.



Marion County

Meredith Smith Memorial Fireworks Show July 3, Broad Ripple, 10 p.m. Join the excitement for the 51st year of this beloved tradition, lighting up the White River in Broad Ripple on the eve of the Fourth of July.

All-American Day in the Park July 3, Beech Grove, 5:30 - 10 p.m. Head to Sarah T. Bolton Park for a fun-filled evening featuring food, music, and family-friendly activities, culminating in a beautiful fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Fourth Fest July 4, Downtown Indianapolis, 6 - 10 p.m. This energetic street festival features live performances, food trucks, and a 20-minute fireworks display that draws a crowd of nearly 25,000 people to downtown Indy.

Indianapolis Indians vs. Louisville Bats July 4, 6:35 p.m. Experience an exciting baseball game followed by a spectacular fireworks display in this annual tradition. If you can't attend the game, great views will be available from White River State Park.

Lawrence Fourth Fest July 4, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Enjoy a full day of activities in Lawrence, including a parade, kickball games, and live entertainment, leading up to the grand fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site Social July 4, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Explore history at the home of President Benjamin Harrison with free tours, live jazz music, and treats from local vendors.

Morgan County

Martinsville 4th of July Fireworks