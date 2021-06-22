Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer is officially here and that means the Fourth of July fireworks displays and festivals are just around the corner!

We've put together a list of all the local fireworks displays we could find.

Check them out below by county:

Boone County



Lebanon: Boone County 4th of July (Memorial Park) Fireworks will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m.



Zionsville 4th of July Celebration (Lions Park, 11053 Sycamore St., Zionsville) Fireworks will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m.



Hamilton County



CarmelFest (1 Civic Square, Carmel) Fireworks will be held on July 4 and July 5.



Lights Over Morse Lake Festival (Cicero Community Park) Fireworks will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m.



Noblesville July 4th Parade & Fireworks Festival (Forest Park) Fireworks will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m.



Hancock County



Fortville (Landmark Park) Fireworks will be held on July 10.



Hendricks County



Hendricks County Rib Fest & Balloon Glow (1900 E. Main St., Danville) Fireworks will be held on June 26 at dark.



Night at the Park (Avon Town Hall Park) Fireworks will be held on July 3.



Pittsboro Freedom Celebration (Scamahorn Park) Fireworks will be held on July 3 at 10 p.m.



Plainfield: Fireworks at Hummel Park (Hummel Park) Fireworks will be held on July 4 at 9:55 p.m.



Johnson County



Sparks in the Park (Johnson County Park) Fireworks will be held on June 25 at dark.



Marion County



Downtown Indianapolis Fireworks will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m.



Marian County Fair (Marian County Fairgrounds -- 7300 E. Troy Ave., Indianapolis) Fireworks will be held on July 4.



Morgan County



Mooresville Fireworks Celebration (Pioneer Park) Fireworks will be held on July 4 around dusk.



Martinsville 4th of July Fireworks (Jimmy Nash City Park) Fireworks will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m.



If you're enjoying your own fireworks this year, officials offer the following tips to keep your family safe:

Shoot off fireworks and use sparklers one at a time

Keep those watching at a safe distance in case of malfunctions

If you know of a fireworks display we're missing you can email mary.farucci@wrtv.com.