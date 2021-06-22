Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer is officially here and that means the Fourth of July fireworks displays and festivals are just around the corner!
We've put together a list of all the local fireworks displays we could find.
Check them out below by county:
Bartholomew County
Blackford County
Boone County
- Lebanon: Boone County 4th of July (Memorial Park)
- Fireworks will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m.
- Zionsville 4th of July Celebration (Lions Park, 11053 Sycamore St., Zionsville)
- Fireworks will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m.
Brown County
Carroll County
Cass County
Clinton County
Decatur County
Delaware County
Fayette County
Foutain County
Grant County
Hamilton County
- CarmelFest (1 Civic Square, Carmel)
- Fireworks will be held on July 4 and July 5.
- Lights Over Morse Lake Festival (Cicero Community Park)
- Fireworks will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m.
- Noblesville July 4th Parade & Fireworks Festival (Forest Park)
- Fireworks will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m.
Hancock County
- Fortville (Landmark Park)
- Fireworks will be held on July 10.
Hendricks County
- Hendricks County Rib Fest & Balloon Glow (1900 E. Main St., Danville)
- Fireworks will be held on June 26 at dark.
- Night at the Park (Avon Town Hall Park)
- Fireworks will be held on July 3.
- Pittsboro Freedom Celebration (Scamahorn Park)
- Fireworks will be held on July 3 at 10 p.m.
- Plainfield: Fireworks at Hummel Park (Hummel Park)
- Fireworks will be held on July 4 at 9:55 p.m.
Henry County
Howard County
Johnson County
- Sparks in the Park (Johnson County Park)
- Fireworks will be held on June 25 at dark.
Lawrence County
Madison County
Marion County
- Downtown Indianapolis
- Fireworks will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m.
- Marian County Fair (Marian County Fairgrounds -- 7300 E. Troy Ave., Indianapolis)
- Fireworks will be held on July 4.
Miami County
Monroe County
Montgomery County
Morgan County
- Mooresville Fireworks Celebration (Pioneer Park)
- Fireworks will be held on July 4 around dusk.
- Martinsville 4th of July Fireworks (Jimmy Nash City Park)
- Fireworks will be held on July 4 at 10 p.m.
Owen County
Porter County
Putnam County
Randolph County
Rush County
Shelby County
Tippecanoe County
Tipton County
Wayne County
White County
If you're enjoying your own fireworks this year, officials offer the following tips to keep your family safe:
- Shoot off fireworks and use sparklers one at a time
- Keep those watching at a safe distance in case of malfunctions
If you know of a fireworks display we're missing you can email mary.farucci@wrtv.com.