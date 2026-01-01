Indiana State Police investigating fatal crash on I-65 in White County

An investigation is underway in White County following a fatal crash on I-65 on Wednesday morning, according to Indiana State Police. Officers responded to the scene near the 198-mile marker on I-65 just after 12:30 a.m.

The initial investigation indicates that the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling southbound when they lost control, went off the road, struck the guardrail and overturned.

The White County Coroner's Office pronounced the passenger deceased at the scene. They have not released the victim's identity at this time. The remaining occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospitals in Lafayette for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Indiana State Police are investigating.