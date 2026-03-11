White River State Park cancels 15-acre expansion plans, leaving neighbors wondering what's next

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana state officials have abandoned plans to expand White River State Park in Indianapolis, citing financial reasons, while leaving nearby residents disappointed and uncertain about the future of the vacant land.

The expansion would have added extended promenade trails, an event and community center, and a riverside theater to the beloved West Indianapolis space.

"I saw the news that it was getting scrapped basically, so [I'm] disappointed by that," Jeffrey Grogan, an Indianapolis resident, said. "But [I'm] enjoying at least what we have, and hopefully we get some more plans in the future for some expansions."

"That's disappointing to hear," Indianapolis resident Karley Clayton told WRTV. "I feel like investing in areas like the White River State Park is important."

Megan McCullough, another Indianapolis resident, said she hopes the space is still put to good use.

"It would be great to have it expanded. It would be nice to even just have more restaurants and shops on the canal itself as well," McCullough suggested. "There's a lot of like empty space, it seems that can be filled with good things."

Despite the cancellation, the commission left the door open for future development. It provided the following statement to WRTV about the decision:

"The state reviewed plans to finish the riverside project with needed access features that were originally tied to the former GM Stamping Plant site. In February, the decision was made to end the current project due to finances. The state will continue to explore future options to envision the best use of the site."

Indiana state senator Andrea Hunley, who oversees the Indianapolis area and is a member of the White River Development Commission, expressed her displeasure with the decision in the statement to WRTV below:

"As a member of the White River State Park Development Commission and as the senator whose district encompasses White River State Park, I am deeply concerned about the abandonment of the current plans.



This project was a crucial part of an exciting promise to Indianapolis residents for the future of White River State Park; this was a promise of generational impact, reconnecting neighborhoods to downtown and a powerful economic driver for our city and state.



Years ago, a group of leaders from the city and state traveled to Singapore to envision a new future for our own riverfront, one that included a small business incubator, an event space, a new revenue generator, and a critical connection point to neighbors too often forgotten.



The White River is a public good. When decisions are made about an area that has been neglected for so long, the public must be at the heart of those decisions."

