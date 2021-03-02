Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

White River State Park ranked one of the nation's best city parks in USA Today

items.[0].image.alt
Nine 13 Sports
Explore Indy allows young people to learn about Indianapolis
WhiteRiverStatePark.jpg
Posted at 2:29 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 14:29:13-05

INDIANAPOLIS — White River State Park has been named one of the nation's best city parks in 2021 in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

The downtown Indianapolis park came in at #6 on the top ten list. Voters across the country voted for their favorite parks from a list of curated picks by a panel of experts.

“We could not be more pleased to be named amongst the Best City Parks in America,” Carolene Mays-Medley, the executive director of White River State Park Development Commission, said. “We are thrilled to have this exposure and invite visitors from across the country to come and experience firsthand all that White River State Park has to offer. From our events and concerts, to our world-class attractions, to our lovely greenspaces and waterways, we have something for everyone.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!