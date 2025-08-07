Whiteland asks for resident input to develop five-year parks & rec plan

WHITELAND — The town of Whiteland Parks and Recreation is developing its first master plan to bring parks, trails and open space to the area and wants the community's input through a survey.

"We want to hear from residents. We just don't want to guess what people want," said Director of Administration Carmen Young.

Whether it's a playground, basketball court, pickleball court or something else, the town wants residents to let them know what they want.

WRTV

"Or if they want to see a splash pad, we want to hear from residents," said Young.

Right now, Young said, the town of Whiteland does not have a park, but that will change with a new five-year plan.

"The town has been gifted land through developments, and what better way to utilize that to provide amenities for our residents. Obviously, the town is in a growth pattern, and it's great to see people moving here, but when it came to our amenities for our residents, we were lacking," said Young.

The lack of amenities has Whiteland residents visiting parks in neighboring communities.

"To go swimming, you had to go to Franklin or Greenwood and just had to travel out of town," said resident Debbie Tomey. "I think it would bring the community together and we have Whiteland and New Whiteland... but just to have a big place for everyone to gather, to be, to call our town park would be awesome for the kids to be able to go and play and have fun."

WRTV

The 22-question online survey will help create the master plan, but there are other ways to share ideas.

"We have a couple of pop-up events where we're trying to engage with our residents and or just folks that come to Whiteland in hopes that we can hear from them on what they'd like to see for our parks and recreation," said Young.

The last day to complete the survey is August 15. The survey can be accessed HERE.