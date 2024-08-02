Whiteland Community High School program sets students up for construction industry success

WHITELAND — A new program at Whiteland Community High School is hoping to fill a need in the construction industry.

The Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation and the Howard Companies Construction Firm announced a partnership to create a new civil construction pathway program.

It will equip Whiteland Community High School students with the skills and credentials necessary to be employable and ready to join the workforce or continue their certifications upon graduation.

"I think it’s really cool our school got to do that," Zach Miller, a student in the program, said.

Miller is a sophomore and says he wants to follow in his family's footsteps and get in the construction industry.

"I just kind of want to get a job, I don’t really want to go to college," Miller said.

Brianna Mercdnull is a junior and says she feels the same way.

"It runs in my family, my entire family does construction and concrete, all that. I’ve worked with them in the past and I enjoy it," Mercdnull said.

In the program, students will get the skills and credentials they need to be employable after graduation.

"I love the aspect that they have to really to focus on graduation along with this because I still think everyone needs a diploma, but I also feel like this lets them explore the field," Danni Brayer, a technology teacher at Whiteland Community High School, said.

The construction industry is in need of workers. The industry is expected to need 1,100 workers by 2026.

"There’s not as many young people coming along because either they haven’t been exposed to the industry or they don’t know it exists, which is kind of crazy," Brayer said.

Howard Companies contributed $25,000 that goes straight into the program to help sponsor and pay for all necessary items for the students to be successful.