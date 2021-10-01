Whitestown park restrooms close after reported vandalism

WHITESTOWN — All three restrooms at Panther Park are currently closed after they were vandalized, according to the parks and recreation department.

"The Whitestown Parks Department prides itself a lot on having family-friendly park amenities and we are so disappointed that someone chose to vandalize our restrooms," Dominic Cornett, operations manager for the Whitestown Parks Department, said. "We get families out there as early as 7 a.m. just playing and enjoying the amenities."

Cornett says the vandalism was discovered Thursday morning and they believe it happened overnight from Wednesday to Thursday. Damage was reported inside all three bathrooms.

Earlier this month, the playground and basketball court were upgraded and more parking was added.

"It's a beautiful park ... everything is pretty much new there, and we are going to continue to move forward and continue to add despite this small snag in things," Cornett said.

Cornett says there are plans to add additional security to protect town assets and are looking at creating groups to keep watch over the parks.