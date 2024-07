WHITESTOWN — Motorists are being asked to avoid I-65 near Whitestown due to a shooting investigation that has closed the interstate.

Whitestown police confirmed one person has been shot and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

INDOT

Investigators and medics are on the scene and the department is looking into potential suspects.

Traffic on both I-65 and I-865 is backed up and officials are asking motorists to seek alternative routes.