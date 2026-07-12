Whitestown Town Council to hold regular meetings twice a month

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WRTV) – The Whitestown Town Council will hold regular meetings twice a month “due to the increasing demands of Town business."

The council unanimously voted 5-0 during its July 8 meeting in favor of an ordinance changing its once-a-month meeting schedule to twice-a-month.

The Whitestown Town Council will now hold regular meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

Council members said more frequent meetings can make work easier on town staff who have to present monthly department reports, shorten the length of meetings, and increase the opportunities for citizens to participate.

Ahead of the vote, a citizen voiced concerns about the 6 p.m. meeting time potentially being too early for some people to attend. The council adopted an amendment that removed the fixed 6 p.m. meeting time, instead convening “as such times that are established by council."

The council agreed to continue with 6 p.m. meetings until they’ve had time to discuss alternatives.

The first of the bi-monthly meetings will be held on Wednesday, July 22, inside the Whitestown Municipal Complex located at 6210 Veterans Drive.