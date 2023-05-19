Whit's Inn hosts fundraiser in honor of Whiteland Community High School student who died Tuesday

WHITELAND — The color purple, pineapples, music and art.

Dana Vargo says these were a few of Alaina’s favorite things.

“She knew what she wanted to do in life. She loved animals. She rescued cats. She wanted to be a vet, president of the United States, you name it! She was just going places," Vargo said.

The 15-year-old Whiteland Community High School students drowned the pool during P.E. class Tuesday.

Family, friends and neighbors came together for a fundraiser in her honor on Friday.

Nico Pennisi

Vargo is a close family friend and says since Alaina was a young girl, she was the fiery personality in any room.

“She would’ve been here blowing up balloons, tying them up and telling where I was putting them wrong and everything else," she said.

20 percent of all food sales at Whit’s Inn Bar and Grill will be donated to the affected family.

Greenwood-based company BAM weather will also match those donations 1:1.

“As of this morning for breakfast, we’ve raised over $1,000," Bar manager Nancy Gill said.

Gill says it’s heartwarming to see people come out in droves to support this cause.

“We are hoping for sure that we can meet the family’s goal of their GoFundMe and we will double it to help with their expenses for whatever they may need," she said.

Michael Clark’s aunt and uncle own Whit’s.

He graduated from Whiteland Community High School in 2006.

The alumnus says he’s happy to see people in his hometown support each other through a difficult year.

“Whiteland has been through a lot this year with the tornadoes that came through, and now dealing with this. Being that it’s a small community that’s close knit, everyone comes together and kindness comes out," Clark said.

Nico Pennisi

The family created a GoFundMe page called “Alaina’s Army”— according to the website it’s for funeral and memorial expenses.

The family also released a statement today. They are asking for privacy and respect as they mourn the loss of Alaina.