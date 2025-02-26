Watch Now
WICKED Returns to Indianapolis in 2025

Lucy Scherer, Willemijn Verbaik, Carlo Lauber
Thomas Kienzle/ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle)
INDIANAPOLIS — The iconic musical WICKED will enchant audiences once again at the Old National Centre from June 18 to July 6, 2025.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 27, at 10 a,m., and can be purchased by calling 1-800-982-2787 or visiting BroadwayinIndianapolis.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The performance schedule includes:

  • Tuesday to Friday evenings at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday matinees at 2 p.m.
  • Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday matinees at 1 p.m.
  • Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m.
  • A special performance on Monday, June 30, at 7 p.m.

Currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED celebrated its 21st Anniversary on Broadway on October 30th.

