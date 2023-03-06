Will Ferrell interacts with fans at Beech Grove Walmart while filming

BEECH GROVE — Actor Will Ferrell took some time to interact with fans during a stop at the Beech Grove Walmart in Indiana over the weekend.

Mike Earnest tells WRTV he saw a friend post on social media about the 'Elf' actor and decided to take a trip over, since he was already close by.

He also shared some photos from his brief encounter with star, and said that he found Ferrell to be a nice guy.

"He was very nice and I told him how I watched his movies while I was deployed to Iraq and he thanked me for my service and for sharing that story with him," Earnest said. "He was so cool."

Although the exact reason for Ferrell's visit to Beech Grove was not immediately know, those who met the actor say he was there with a film crew who told them they were filming a documentary about the star.

WRTV has reached out to find out more details about his visit.

