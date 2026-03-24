Willie Nelson to headline Outlaw Music Festival at Ruoff this August

NOBLESVILLE — Ten years in, the Outlaw Music Festival isn't slowing down.

Now entering its second decade on the road, the festival returns to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Sunday, August 23, bringing Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Sierra Hull, and Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

"Being on the road and playing for the fans is what I love to do," Nelson said. "We don't get to do as many shows as we used to, so every night out there means a little more."

Since its debut in Scranton, PA in 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival has grown into one of North America's biggest annual touring franchises.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets now through Thursday, March 26.