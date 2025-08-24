Willow Center packs over 1,600 mental wellness toolkits for Brownsburg students, staff

PITTSBORO — As students head back to class, a local mental health organization is making sure they don't walk in alone.

On Saturday, the Willow Center hosted a community toolkit-packing event at its Pittsboro location, where volunteers assembled more than 1,600 mental wellness kits for Brownsburg Community Schools.

Each toolkit is designed to support both students and educators in managing stress, building resilience and prioritizing mental well-being throughout the school year.

According to the Willow Center, every kit includes a mix of self-care tools, mental wellness resources and mindfulness cards.

“Being at the start of the school year is naturally a stressful time for these students, regardless of age, and I think this kit is going to be a reminder that they’re not alone,” said Yas Martinez, a therapist.

Funded through Brownsburg’s local opioid settlement grant, the initiative emphasizes early intervention and community support.

While the focus is often on students, the Willow Center has made it a priority to also support school staff who play a critical role in emotional and academic development.

Toolkits were prepared not only for students but also for teachers, counselors and administrators.

“Somebody who’s even considering therapy for yourself or someone you care about it can be really intimidated to take that first step,” said Martinez. “I hope these kits feel like the community saying: ‘We’re here for you.'"

The event also served as a broader reminder of the importance of mental health across all ages.

With transitions into new schools, routines, and social environments, anxiety is increasingly common among youth, but the skills to manage it can be taught and reinforced.

“Getting them on routine is really essential," said Martinez.

“Today is a reminder for all of us, including adults, that it’s extremely important to take your mental health seriously,” said Chase Cotten from the Willow Center. “It’s a cause of hardship that sometimes goes unrecognized.”