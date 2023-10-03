Wilson Farm Market building to stay put after INDOT withdraws eminent domain

ARCADIA — The Indiana Department of Transportation has withdrawn its interest to claim eminent domain over the land of a beloved Hamilton County Farm Market.

Wilson’s farm market building will keep the land located on U.S. 31. The farm has belonged to owner Scott Wilson and his family for over 40 years.

INDOT's previously made plans to build a cul-de-sac on the land. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the project was necessary because of the number of crashes on that stretch of US 31. They put in a letter of interest but hadn’t quite claimed imminent domain yet.

According to the department, they offered Wilson money and were working toward the process of imminent domain but the owner was never on board. They had several sit down meetings with him, and he never expressed interested in selling.

"We heard him and the community loud and clear," INDOT said. "They wanted the building to stay."

INDOT has found another avenue for the project and will look down that path instead.